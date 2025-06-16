Hyderabad: KBR Park Launches Korean-Style Multi-Level Parking

Hyderabad's KBR Park has launched a modern, multi-level Korean-style car parking facility on a trial basis, marking a significant step towards smarter urban infrastructure. The new structure aims to ease traffic congestion in one of the city’s busiest areas.

Key Highlights of the Parking Facility:

Rotary Parking System : The 15-meter-tall facility operates on a rotary mechanism, allowing efficient use of space.

: The 15-meter-tall facility operates on a rotary mechanism, allowing efficient use of space. Capacity & Space: Spread across 405 square meters, the parking tower can accommodate up to 72 cars.

Spread across 405 square meters, the parking tower can accommodate up to 72 cars. Safety Features: While safety rods are installed for structural protection, users are advised to engage the handbrake before leaving their vehicles.

While safety rods are installed for structural protection, users are advised to engage the handbrake before leaving their vehicles. Electric Vehicle Support: The facility includes electric charging points to support EV users.

On the first day of the trial run (Sunday), no parking charges were collected. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expected to announce the pricing structure soon.

Smart Parking with Tech Integration:

In a move towards digital convenience, GHMC plans to launch a mobile application that will allow users to pre-book parking slots at the KBR Park facility.

This initiative is part of GHMC’s broader strategy to modernise parking systems and reduce traffic bottlenecks in high-density zones across Hyderabad.

Stay tuned for more updates on rates and the official launch of the mobile app.