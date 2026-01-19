Hyderabad To Host Wings India 2026 from Jan 28 to 31, Over 20 Countries To Participate

Hyderabad is set to host Wings India 2026, Asia’s biggest civil aviation show, from January 28 to 31, with participation expected from delegations representing over 20 countries. The four-day global aviation summit will take place at Begumpet Airport, transforming the historic airfield into a hub of international aviation dialogue, business, and innovation.

The event will be formally inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu, along with senior officials and industry leaders from India and abroad. Wings India 2026 is expected to highlight India’s growing influence in the global aviation ecosystem.

This edition will revolve around the theme “Indian Aviation: Paving the Future – From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation and Safety to Sustainability.” The focus will be on the entire aviation value chain, reflecting the sector’s rapid expansion and long-term vision.

Wings India 2026 will host ministerial-level foreign delegations, top government officials, global aviation leaders, and CEOs. Indian states will use the platform to showcase aviation infrastructure projects, policy initiatives, and investment opportunities to international stakeholders.

The conference agenda includes 13 focused thematic sessions, along with a Global CEOs Forum and a Ministerial Plenary, designed to encourage policy discussions, industry collaboration, and strategic partnerships. An extensive international exhibition will run alongside the conference, featuring static aircraft displays, cutting-edge aviation technologies, and live flying demonstrations.

A major attraction will be aerial displays by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, adding visual spectacle to the event. The show will also spotlight emerging areas such as Advanced Air Mobility, underscoring India’s ambitions in next-generation aviation.

In addition to business and policy engagements, Wings India 2026 will place strong emphasis on talent and innovation. An aviation job fair will connect companies with young professionals and skilled workers, while a specially designed Civil Aviation Innovation Challenge will encourage students to develop practical, industry-driven solutions.

With its mix of global participation, high-level discussions, technology showcases, and youth-focused initiatives, Wings India 2026 is poised to reinforce India’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.