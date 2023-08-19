Hyderabad: Father Kills 5-year-old Daughter, Tries to Make it Look Like Accident in Chanda Nagar

Hyderabad: A man in Hyderabad’s Chanda Nagar killed his five-year-old daughter by strangling her to death. Later, he tried to portray the horrific murder as a road accident death.

The deceased girl was identified as Mokshitha who was studying at a private school in the BHEL area of the city. As per reports, the accused father Chandrasekhar was staying separately from his wife but frequently meeting his daughter.

On Saturday, Chandrasekhar picked his daughter from her school and drove her in his car for some time around and then strangled her to death.

In order to pass it off the girl’s death as a road accident, he deliberately crashed the car into a divider at Pedda Amberpet. The police took him into custody and found the body of his daughter in the car. They shifted the body of the girl to Osmania General hospital and the investigation is on.

