Hyderabad Braces for Worst Heatwave Yet – 40° C and Rising!

Hyderabad: Telangana is bracing for an intense heatwave from Tuesday, March 12, to March 19, with peak temperatures expected between March 13 and 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several districts across the state are set to experience extreme weather conditions, with maximum temperatures soaring between 39°C and 43°C.

Rising Temperatures Across Key Districts

The worst-hit regions include the northern and eastern districts such as Adilabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and Nizamabad, where temperatures are expected to reach 41°C-43°C. Meanwhile, Hyderabad and its neighboring districts of Medak, Vikarabad, and Rangareddy could see highs ranging from 39°C to 41°C.

Authorities Issue Health Advisory

With persistent extreme heat, authorities have issued an advisory urging residents to take necessary precautions. The government has recommended staying hydrated, drinking traditional cooling beverages, and consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content. People are advised to wear light-colored, loose cotton clothing and avoid outdoor activities, especially between 12 PM and 3 PM, when the heat is most intense.

Telangana Weather Man Predicts Worsening Conditions

Popular weather predictor "Telangana Weather Man" took to Twitter to alert citizens about the rising temperatures, stating, "Day 1 of strong heatwave starts in Telangana, including Hyderabad. First 40°C+ temperature recorded in the state, with parts of Hyderabad nearing 39°C. Tomorrow, the heatwave is expected to worsen. Be prepared."

Health Measures in Place

Health officials are closely monitoring the situation and have ensured that public health centers are stocked with essential medicines, IV fluids, and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets to treat heat-related illnesses. Special beds have also been allocated in government hospitals for severe heatstroke cases.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and take all necessary precautions to stay safe during this extreme weather period.