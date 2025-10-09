Hyderabad Braces For Dry Weather, But There’s A Twist!

In some bittersweet news for the people of Hyderabad, Thursday (October 9) marks the final day of the Southwest Monsoon. As the monsoon retreats, the city is expected to experience dry weather after the wet months of August and September.

However, weather experts have cautioned that the rainy season is not completely over for Hyderabad, as the Northeast Monsoon is expected to set in after October 15.

Parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, are likely to witness dry weather from October 10 to 14.

Rains are, however, expected to return with the onset of the retreating monsoon after October 15.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for parts of Telangana, warning of light rains and thunderstorms in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, and Wanaparthy districts.

IMD Seven-Day Weather Forecast

Additionally, the Met Department has issued a seven-day weather alert, forecasting light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across various parts of Telangana over the next week, with warnings of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in several districts, including Hyderabad.

According to the IMD bulletin issued on Wednesday, thunderstorms with wind speeds ranging from 30–40 kmph are expected at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, and nearby districts on October 9 (Wednesday).

October 9–10: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely at isolated places across north and central Telangana, including Hyderabad.

October 10–11: Similar weather conditions may persist over Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts.

October 11–13: Rainfall is expected to continue at isolated locations across southern Telangana, including Mahabubabad, Khammam, and adjoining districts.

October 13–15: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places across Telangana.

The IMD has urged local authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures, particularly in areas prone to drainage clogging and water stagnation. Municipal bodies have been advised to issue timely advisories and clear waterlogged areas promptly.