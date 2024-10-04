Heavy rains hit Telangana today; likely rains tomorrow!

Heavy rainfall hit various districts of Telangana, causing chaos in everyday life. Adilabad and Mahaboobnagar districts, along with Bouduppal, Miyapur, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Kapra, Golconda, Manikonda, and other places in Hyderabad city, were mainly affected by the heavy rains. Today, October 4, the sudden rains with thunderstorms created unexpected waterlogging and floods.

As Navtaris started yesterday, the celebrations began in Telangana grandly. The rains began creating chaos in the middle of the celebrations. Bathukamma festival celebrations will be disturbed by the rains. As per the reports, there is a high chance of rain tomorrow, October 5.