Heavy Rains Expected to continue till July 11 in Telangana; School Holiday likely!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has come out with a thunderstorm warning for 26 districts of Telangana, which will be in effect from July 10, 2025, with a likely possibility of rains persisting on July 11. The warning covers districts like Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy. Considering the current monsoon season, there could be holidays announced in schools and offices because of heavy rains.

Weather Forecast of Hyderabad:

For Hyderabad and the surrounding areas, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy weather for the subsequent 24 hours, with the possibility of light rain or drizzle along with gusty winds. Hazy morning conditions are expected to dominate. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be about 31°C and 23°C, respectively. Partly cloudy weather with patchy rain on July 11, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 25°C, is the forecast.

Effect of Weather on Day-to-Day Life

The issuance of the thunderstorm warning and expected rain could lead to disruptions in day-to-day life in the form of traffic jams, power cuts, and even hassle in commuting. Citizens are requested to remain indoors and not travel unless unavoidable. As heavy rain is likely in the next couple of days, keeping oneself informed about the latest weather report is important.

Preparation for the Weather

Citizens can prepare for the weather by:

Staying Informed: Checking the weather forecast regularly to keep themselves updated with any changes or warnings.

Safety Precautions: Do not travel and avoid tall objects during thunderstorms.

Home Preparation: Cleaning gutters and securing homes to withstand strong winds.

Due to the weather conditions, there are chances that holidays will be announced in schools and offices to maintain safety. Residents are recommended to plan and give importance to their safety.

