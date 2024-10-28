Diwali 2024 Sweets: Quality Check, Food Safety Dept Inspects Sweet Shops in Telangana

The Telangana Food Safety Department has rung the warning bell for sweet lovers as the celebration of Diwali is just around the corner. Recent inspections at popular sweet shops in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, have revealed alarming violations of safety norms.

Delhi Mithaiwala, Agra Sweets, Vithuna Foods, and Vasi Reddy Home Foods violated the most basic hygiene rules. Inspectors found rat droppings in the racks of the storeroom in Delhi Mithaiwala. The shop's kitchen space had open dust bins, and doors and windows did not have insect-proof screens.

Also read: Diwali 2024 Sweets: Most Popular Sweets on Festival of Lights

Food handlers present at Agra Sweets were not wearing proper apparel head caps, gloves, and aprons. Old stock Chivda and Bhel were observed in the shop that was immediately disposed of in the open.

There is no pest control record obtained from Vithuna Foods and Vasi Reddy Home Foods, which makes suspect their places of business for being clean.

The collected food samples were sent to the laboratories by the Food Safety Department. "Once we receive the reports, we'll determine if the shopkeepers adhered to norms while preparing sweets," said an official.

Consumers are advised to be on the alert while purchasing sweets. "Check the shops' hygiene and ensure they follow safety norms," warned the official.

G. Suresh Kumar, a member of the Consumer Coordination Council, urged frequent inspections to ensure that the sweet shop owners give more importance to safety and hygiene.

Also read: Shock to Venu Swamy, Action Likely over Comments on Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala.