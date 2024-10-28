Shock to Venu Swamy, Action Likely over Comments on Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala

October 28, Hyderabad: Venu Swamy’s remarks about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s divorce quickly garnered media attention. Following his comments, the Telugu Digital Film Journalists Association lodged a complaint against him with the Women’s Commission. However, Venu Swamy challenged this complaint in court and initially secured a stay to halt any action from the commission.

In a recent turn of events, the Telangana High Court lifted the stay, now directing the Women’s Commission to proceed with action against Venu Swamy. The Commission had previously summoned him for questioning after receiving the complaint, prompting him to seek relief through the courts. Today, the High Court ruled that the Women’s Commission has full authority to investigate the matter and take necessary action, dealing a significant setback to Venu Swamy. The court further instructed the Women’s Commission to take action within a week and submit a report on its findings.

Venu Swamy is currently grieving the recent loss of his mother, who passed away after a prolonged illness related to age.

