Debris and damage at Delhi’s JLN stadium after Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-luminati’ concert

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, a hallowed venue for sports in India, recently found itself at the center of controversy following the two-day ‘Dil-luminati’ concert by Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh as track and field athlete Beant Singh shared his disappointment on social media, posting images of the venue’s disarray

Held over the weekend, the concert drew nearly 35,000 fans each night but left the stadium, typically reserved for sports, in a state of disarray.

In the video posted by Singh, the stadium's track and field area were littered with garbage, alcohol containers, and damaged athletic equipment. “This is where athletes train, but here people had alcohol and partied,” Benat Singh shared on Instagram.

“For this, the stadium was closed off until yesterday. The athletics equipment has been broken and thrown to the side.”

Punjab FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) team that also uses Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as its home ground, is now dealing with the concert’s fallout as it prepares to face Chennaiyin FC on Thursday night.

With Punjab FC currently in fourth place on the ISL points table, the team was counting on a pristine pitch to give them an edge. Instead, players and staff were met with debris and stadium personnel scrambling to restore the field in time.

