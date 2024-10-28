Diwali 2024 Sweets: Most Popular Sweets on Festival of Lights

Diwali is the festival of lights and what's better than being able to celebrate with some delicious assortment of traditional sweets? These mouth-watering treats form an integral part of the festivities, spreading glee and warmth across the family gathering and friendship circle. Here are 7 Indian classics you must indulge in this Diwali in

1. Soan Papdi: A Crunchy Delight

This flaky, sweet, and crunchy dessert is everyone's favourite. Soan Papdi is a very classic Diwali sweet made from gram flour, sugar, and ghee. It is easy to make and fun to share.

2. Gulab Jamun: A Sweet and Juicy Treat

These sweet and fragrant syrup-soaked deep-fried dumplings are a part of Indian festivals. Soft and spongy texture added to its sweet flavour, little tangy flavour renders it a must-have for Diwali.

3. Kaju Katli: A Royal Delicacy

This sweet dish made of cashew nuts, sugar, and ghee is popular in India. The reason why Kaju Katli has become highly popular during festivals is its silky, smooth texture, besides its rich flavour.

4. Jalebi: Crunchy and Sweet Treat

Jalebi- crispy spirals prepared from a fermented batter-is one of the favourite sweets for any Diwali festival. Fried in a crunchy shape and then dipped into a syrup, it forms a tasty sweet, especially its outside crunchy shell, while being soft from the inside.

5. Ras Malai: The Creamy and Sweet Goodie

This Indian sweet consists mainly of creamy balls of paneer soaked in a sweet fragrant syrup. The smooth texture and flavour-rich delight of Ras Malai make it the most desirable treat for any Diwali celebration.

6. Barfi: Traditional Delicacy

This sweet and dense confectionary is made from condensed milk, sugar, and nuts. Barfi's classic flavour and smooth texture provide a treat that is quick to make and share easily.

7. Ladoo: A Sweet and Nutritious Treat

This round ball of goodness comprises gram flour, sugar, and ghee. Ladoo's sweet and nutty flavour, combined with a crunchy texture, makes it the ultimate treat for Diwali celebrations.

