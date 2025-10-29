Cyclone Montha Triggers Heavy Downpour in Telangana, Red Alert Issued for 4 Districts

Telangana is witnessing relentless rainfall as Cyclone Montha continues to unleash its fury across several parts of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rains have been recorded in multiple districts, prompting officials to issue a red alert for the next three hours.

As per the latest updates, Nekkonda in Warangal district recorded 18.3 cm of rainfall till 2 PM, and the intensity is expected to rise further in the coming hours. The continuous downpour has led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, while traffic movement has slowed down considerably in major towns and cities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, and Warangal districts, warning residents of possible flash floods and disruption of daily activities. People are advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and take necessary precautions as heavy rains may cause power outages and road blockages.

In the Hyderabad region, moderate to heavy rains have been lashing several areas since last night. Localities such as Kukatpally, Miyapur, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, and Uppal reported steady rainfall throughout the morning. Meteorologists predict that these rains are likely to continue for the next three hours, with intermittent spells expected later in the evening.

Disaster management teams have been put on high alert, and district authorities have been instructed to monitor the situation closely. Farmers are urged to take precautions to prevent crop damage, while residents living near water bodies have been advised to move to safer areas if needed.

With Cyclone Montha’s impact persisting, the state administration continues to monitor weather developments and take preventive measures to ensure public safety.