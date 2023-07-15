BRS Draws Up Plan to Expose Congress Stance on Free Electricity to Farmers

Hyderabad: The slugfest between ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana Congress continues as BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said the farmers would lose power supply if Congress comes back to power in the state.

During a tele-conference with party activists, KTR urged the party workers to widely publicise the Congress chief president Revanth Reddy’s alleged remarks about the free power to farmers. The BRS lapped up the opportunity to condemn the alleged remarks of a Congress leader who said three hours of free power is sufficient for 95 percent of farmers and that free power supply is not needed.

The BRS leader asked the party workers to conduct farmers' meetings for ten days starting from July 17, 2023. He said it is our responsibility to tell them that their vote to Congress will lead to cancellation of free power. KTR said the conclaves will be held at Rythu Vedikas across the State and each of the meetings should be attended by at least 1000 farmers.

Requesting the BRS MLAs to take the lead in holding farmers meetings, KTR said the party would pass a resolution in these meetings condemning the statements from Congress about free power supply and demanding Congress to tender an apology to farmers in the State.

Also Read: Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan Greets People on Bonalu Festival

