Boeing Dreamliner: Frankfurt–Hyderabad Flight Faces 22-Hour Delay After Bomb Threat

Following the catastrophic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad last week, the aviation sector has been grappling with multiple flight glitches and diversions.

On Sunday, a Lufthansa flight en route to Hyderabad from Frankfurt was diverted back to Frankfurt due to a bomb threat, leaving the passengers in a state of confusion.

The flight, which was scheduled to arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at 1:20 a.m. on Monday, eventually landed nearly 22 hours later at 11:30 p.m.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, drawing attention as the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad was also a Boeing Dreamliner.

According to reports, an email threatening Lufthansa flight LH752 was received at Hyderabad airport at 6:01 p.m. on Sunday. The flight had departed from Frankfurt at 2:15 p.m. and had completed two hours of its journey when it was instructed to return to its origin or divert to the nearest suitable airport.

Although a bomb threat assessment committee was immediately formed and all protocols were followed as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), passengers were left confused and uninformed. They were not made aware of the flight’s diversion and were told only that the aircraft had not received clearance to land in Hyderabad. Many learned about the incident through news reports.

According to sources, the Lufthansa flight carried several North American travellers, primarily from the U.S. and Canada, who were using Frankfurt as a layover.