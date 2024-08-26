August 26: Must-Visit Temples for Janmashtami Today!

Today, August 26, on the occasion of Janmashtami, devotees often visit Lord Krishna temples. The festival is celebrated grandly, with some temples hosting elaborate festivities.

Famous temples to see today include the Abids ISKCON Temple, Banjara Hills Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Kachiguda Sri Shyam Mandir Jagannath Temple, and Birla Temple. As preparations for Janmashtami are complete, make sure to visit these temples to receive Lord Krishna's blessings.

