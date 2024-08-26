Rain Alert: Heavy rains in Telangana August 26-29

According to the Hyderabad Weather Department, various locations in the state are expected to experience heavy rains. The rainfall is anticipated to continue for four days starting today. The department has advised the public to exercise caution during the rain to avoid any danger and to seek safe places in case of floods and waterlogging.

Telangana, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, and Warangal are under a rain alert. Moderate to heavy rains are expected from August 26 to August 29. Yesterday, only a few places experienced light rains, with precipitation between 4.2 cm and 4.4 cm.