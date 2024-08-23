August 24 to August 27: Heavy Rains in Hyderabad and Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall. According to the weather department, heavy to moderate rains are expected in Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar and other parts of Telangana. Till August 27 i.e., Tuesday, rains are forecasted.

The weather department cautioned citizens living in low-lying areas to be alert. The roads are witnessing waterlogging, which results in traffic snarls. Sudden rains are battering the city. The traffic department advised the commuters to be watchful to avoid potholes and accidents.