Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Adbhut’ to premiere on September 15

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) The upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer movie ‘Adbhut’ is set to premiere on television. On Friday, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor took to his Instagram, and shared a still from the movie as he announced the release date of the film.

The actor seems to be playing an investigating officer in the film as the poster showcases him holding a magnifying glass while the gun is tucked in his pants. In the picture, he could be seen wearing a coat.

He wrote in the caption, “Watch the mystery unravel in the most shocking film of the year! Trailer drops tomorrow 12 PM! Adbhut. A Sony Max Original Release. 15th September, Sunday 8 pm#SonyMaxOriginalRelease”.

The film is directed by Sabbir Khan with whom Nawaz earlier collaborated earlier on ‘Munna Michael’. The film is a mystery thriller.

‘Adbhut’ is set to release on Sony Max on September 15.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in the streaming movie ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ in which he essayed the role of a cop who suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder. The film was released on ZEE5 on June 28, 2024 to positive reviews.

He was also seen sharing the screen with his frequent collaborator Anurag Kashyap in the crime-drama film ‘Haddi’. He essayed dual roles in film, one of which was that of a transgender.

Meanwhile, the actor has a slew of projects in his pipeline including a film based on ‘Oil Kumar’ helmed by Anand Surapur. ‘Oil Kumar, whose real name was Benakanahalli Alappa Shivakumar was a ganglord, who headed the Bangalore underworld in the 1980s. His Activities included racketeering, substantial control of city's oil supply,labour unions, film distribution through his company SK Pictures in Gandhinagar, money laundering, monopolistic contract bidding and large-scale manipulation of state bureaucracy and politics.

