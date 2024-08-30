2024 Hurun India Rich List: These are top billionaires from Hyderabad

The 2024 Hurun India Rich List reports a significant increase in the tribe of billionaires in India, according to the '2024 Hurun India Rich List' released on Thursday. The country now boasts 334 billionaires, up 75 compared to last year. This growth contrasts with China's declining billionaire

Gautam Adani and family top the list. Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder of Hurun India, noted this as a sign of India's economic strength. "India continues to excel in the 'Wealth Creation Olympics.' The 2024 list marks a remarkable achievement, with all top 20 sectors contributing new entrants, reflecting the dynamic spirit of Indian entrepreneurs," Junaid said.

As the list reflects a shift in India's economic focus, this change is evident in the diverse sectors represented. Hyderabad emerges as a major wealth hub in South India. It ranks third nationally with 104 billionaires. Mumbai leads with 386 followed by Delhi with 217.

The wealthiest family in Hyderabad is the Divi family, owners of Divis Laboratories. Their net worth stands at Rs 76,100 crore.Other notable billionaires from the city include C. Venkateswara Reddy of Aparna Constructions and P.V. Krishna Reddy of Megha Engineering, among others.

The list highlights a strong presence of wealth in Hyderabad, surpassing Bengaluru and includes individuals with a minimum wealth of Rs. 1,000 crore.