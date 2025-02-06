Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Marries Diva Jaimin Shah, Pledges ₹50 Crore for Differently-Abled Brides

Adani Group scion Jeet Adani, son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in a grand wedding ceremony on February 7. To mark this special occasion, the newlyweds made a heartfelt commitment to social welfare, pledging to support the weddings of 500 differently-abled brides every year by donating ₹10 lakh for each, amounting to an annual contribution of ₹50 crore.

A Noble Commitment to Social Upliftment

Gautam Adani personally shared the news on social media platform ‘X,’ expressing his pride in his son’s initiative. "Jeet and Diva have chosen to begin their married life with a meaningful pledge. Through the ‘Mangal Seva’ initiative, they have committed ₹10 lakh annually towards the weddings of 500 differently-abled women. As a father, this decision fills me with immense joy. I truly believe this effort will help countless differently-abled women and their families lead lives of dignity and happiness," he wrote.

Jeet Adani launched the initiative by personally meeting 21 newlywed differently-abled brides and their spouses, setting the stage for the large-scale philanthropic effort.

Jeet Adani: A Young Leader in the Making

At 27, Jeet Adani is already playing a key role in the Adani Group. Since joining the conglomerate in 2019, he has been actively involved in various business verticals. As the Director of Adani Airport Holdings, he oversees the management and development of eight airports across India, making the company the country's largest airport infrastructure entity. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Jeet also oversees the group’s defense, petrochemicals, and copper businesses while spearheading its digital transformation initiatives.

Championing the Cause of Differently-Abled Individuals

Jeet Adani has been a strong advocate for differently-abled individuals. During his recent appearance on Shark Tank India, he proposed a special episode dedicated to entrepreneurs with disabilities and those working for their welfare. His idea was strongly supported by Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, leading to the announcement of a "Divyang Special" episode. In addition, Jeet revealed that the Adani Group has implemented a policy ensuring that at least 5% of its workforce comprises differently-abled individuals.

Inspiration Behind the Initiative

Jeet Adani credits his philanthropic vision to two key inspirations. The first was his visit to Mitti Café, an organization that employs differently-abled individuals across India. "When I attended the launch of Mitti Café at Mumbai International Airport, I was deeply moved by the resilience and unwavering spirit of the staff despite their challenges," he shared.

He also attributes his commitment to social causes to his mother, Priti Adani, who transformed the Adani Foundation from a small rural initiative in Mundra, Gujarat, into a powerhouse of social development.

With this transformative pledge, Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah have set a remarkable precedent in corporate philanthropy, reinforcing the Adani Group’s commitment to inclusive growth and social responsibility.