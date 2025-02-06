Assam generating 24 MW solar energy under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that solar panels installed on the rooftops of households under the ambitious scheme of the Central government's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana have been generating 24 MW of electricity across the state.

He also argued that due to this initiative, consumers are able to save a significant amount of electricity.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "The people of Assam are rapidly adopting the solar power revolution in the State through the @PMSuryaGhar Yojana. Under this scheme, 6,500 households have so far installed Rooftop Solar Panels generating over 24 MW of power which has resulted in major savings for the people."

Recently, at a summit hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi said, "The government aims to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with a long-term vision of 1,800 GW by 2047. The target would position India as a global leader in renewable energy while meeting its energy needs and contributing to global decarbonisation efforts."

The minister said that India's renewable energy capacity has already increased from 75 GW in 2014 to over 220 GW showing notable growth in the sector.

"This initiative, along with ongoing policy support and financial backing, positions India as a global leader in the clean energy transition," said Joshi highlighting the government's ongoing efforts to accelerate the energy transition, stressing the need for energy security, stable financing, and robust policies to ensure continued progress.

He also noted the successful implementation of green hydrogen initiatives and emphasised the collaborative efforts of state governments, financial institutions, and stakeholders in addressing challenges such as land acquisition and policy implementation.

He also underlined the importance of state governments, bankers, and other stakeholders in supporting this transition.

