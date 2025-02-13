Jeet Adani’s wedding was filled with love, joy and a meaningful cause, says Rupali Ganguly

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has said that the wedding of Jeet Adani, the son of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, is truly inspiring as it was filled with love, joy and a meaningful cause.

Rupali took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself talking about how she was in awe of the sweet gesture at the wedding, which was simple and also Rs. 10,000 crore was donated by the billionaire for "seva".

In the video clip, the actress was heard saying: “Namaskar, I am Rupali Ganguly. I have always been fond of weddings. I mean, I am married but I am fond of watching weddings. Of course, I travel a lot due to my profession and my personal commitments. And I have seen the employees at Mitti Cafe of Mumbai Airport. Specially abled employees are there in that cafe.”

“And you know what, in Mr. Jeet Adani's wedding videos I saw the employees of Mitti Cafe enjoying the wedding. This was such a sweet gesture. I was totally in awe when I saw the video.

Marriage is not just a ritual. It can also be an opportunity to change someone else's life.”

“Mr. Jeet Adani and Ms. Diva Shah. Congratulations and wish you a lifetime of happiness. Jai Shri Krishna.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Wishing Jeet & Diva all the luck in the world as they embark on this beautiful journey! A wedding filled with love, joy, and a meaningful cause—truly inspiring. May your future be just as wonderful as the kindness you’ve shared! #GreatWedding #weddingwithcause.”

Jeet Adani, the younger son of industrialist and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, married Diva Jaimin Shah on February 7. The pre-wedding celebrations commenced on February 5.

The ceremony adhered to traditional Jain and Gujarati customs, reflecting the cultural values of both families.

The wedding, described as a private and traditional ceremony, took place at Shantigram, the Adani township in the city. The couple got engaged on March 14, 2023, in a low-profile ceremony attended by close family and friends.

