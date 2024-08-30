Confirmed: Nagarjuna to star alongside Rajinikanth in 'Coolie'

As Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna celebrated his 65th birthday on Thursday, the team of 'Coolie' marked the occasion by welcoming him onboard. The Telugu actor was last seen in "Naa Saami Ranga" which was released in January.

'Coolie' is reported to be an action drama. The film is expected to feature multiple leading stars in crucial roles. The film is being produced under Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures banner.

Announcing the same, the production house released a special birthday poster featuring the actor on social media, "Introducing @iamnagarjuna as Simon, from the world of #Coolie 🔥😎 Wishing the versatile performer King #Nagarjuna a Happy Birthday!💥"

'Coolie' is a highly anticipated Tamil film slated for release in 2025. Rajinikanth leads the cast. Nagarjuna's addition has significantly increased excitement for the project.

The upcoming film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who is known for his work on films like "Master", "Kaithi", and "Vikram".

Speculation surrounds Nagarjuna's role in 'Coolie'. Some suggest he may play an antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. This would mark the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors. Fans are eagerly anticipating potential scenes between Nagarjuna and Rajinikanth. Kannada star Upendra is also reported to have an important role in the film.

The film is currently in production. It will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.