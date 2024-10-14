Telangana villagers urge Rahul Gandhi to implement six guarantees

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) People from a village in Telangana’s Adilabad district have written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding immediate implementation of six guarantees.

Villagers of Mukhra in Echoda Mandal of Adilabad district sent postcards to the Leader of Opposition, urging him to immediately start implementation of the guarantees given during Assembly elections held in November last year.

The villagers have also sent postcards to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, expressing their dissatisfaction over the delay in implementation of the six guarantees.

They reminded Rahul Gandhi that the Congress party had promised to implement the guarantees in 100 days but it failed to do so even after completing 300 days in power.

The villagers wrote that the Congress failed to implement promises like enhancing social security pensions from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per month, a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 to every woman, a tola gold to beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, scooters to girl students, input investment of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers and waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

The villagers said if the Congress party failed to honour its commitments, they would stage a protest in New Delhi.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has posted on ‘X’ the postcard sent by the villagers along with photographs of villagers holding postcards in their hands.

“Six guarantees were assured to be implemented within 100 days of Govt formation. It’s been over 300 days and no signs of progress! People are able to clearly see through your betrayal Mr Gandhi,” wrote Rama Rao.

The BRS leaders have been trying to put pressure on the Congress government to implement six guarantees and several other promises made in the election manifesto.

Under the six guarantees, the Congress party had made various promises for different sections of people like farmers, women and youth. While the ruling party leaders have been claiming that they already implemented some promises and were working to implement others, the opposition parties have alleged that the Congress betrayed the people by not implementing the guarantees.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.