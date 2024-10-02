Telangana Governor, CM pay tributes at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

They offered floral tributes at Bapu Ghat at Langer Houz here, where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed at the confluence of the Musi and Esi rivers.

The Governor, along with his wife, visited Bapu Ghat and paid tributes to the father of the nation.

Later, the Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials visited the memorial to offer floral tributes.

Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, P. Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Jupally Krishna Rao, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mahesh Goud, senior leaders K. Keshava Rao, V. Hanumantha Rao and other leaders paid their respects at samadhi and showered petals on the statue of the father of the nation.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand and other officials were also present.

The Chief Ministers, Ministers and officials also attended an all-religious prayer meeting held on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also unveiled on the occasion posters to highlight the importance of rainwater harvesting.

In a message, the Chief Minister remembered the yeomen services rendered by Mahatma Gandhi through a non-violent freedom struggle and his preachings on the importance of humanity to mankind.

He noted that October 2 is also being observed as "International Satyagraha Day". The Chief Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi's life served as a guiding force to the freedom struggle and the fundamental spirit of India.

Revanth Reddy also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

He along with some of his ministerial colleagues offered floral tributes to the portrait of Shastri at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

The Chief Minister stated that the former Prime Minister spread the popularity of peasants and soldiers by a popular slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan". He remembered the remarkable services rendered by Shastri as the second Prime Minister of India.

Revanth Reddy said that the simple and modest lifestyle adopted by the former PM was commendable. He opined that Shastri was hailed as a rare person among political leaders and earned great respect as the most affectionate leader in the country.

Terming the former Prime Minister’s life an inspiration to all, he stated that Shastri is one of the greatest leaders who dedicated his entire life to the service of the country.

