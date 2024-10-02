Tamil Actress To Tie the Knot for 4th Time!

Vanitha Vijaykumar, a prominent figure in South Indian cinema and daughter of legendary actors Vijay Kumar and Manjula, has consistently made headlines for her tumultuous personal life rather than her acting career. Her marital history, in particular, has been marred by controversy and short-lived relationships.

A Look Back at Vanitha's Previous Marriages

Vanitha's first marriage was to Akash in 2000, with whom she has a son and daughter. However, the couple's differences led to divorce.

In 2007, she tied the knot with Anand Jayadarshan, and they share a daughter. Unfortunately, this marriage also ended in divorce in 2012.

Her third marriage was to photographer Peter Paul in 2020, but tragedy struck when Peter passed away due to illness.

Fourth Marriage on the Horizon

The latest reports suggest Vanitha is ready to take the plunge again, this time with choreographer Robert. The couple is allegedly set to tie the knot on October 5th.

A New Chapter for Vanitha?

Despite her turbulent past, Vanitha seems determined to move forward. Will her fourth marriage bring the stability and happiness she deserves? Only time will tell.

Controversy and Career

Vanitha's personal life has overshadowed her acting career, which has been marked by sporadic appearances in Tamil and Telugu films. Her controversies have kept her in the public eye, but fans hope she finds happiness and rediscovering her acting prowess.

Stay tuned for updates on Vanitha Vijaykumar's journey

