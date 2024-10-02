Vadodara garba organisers secure Rs 30.18 crore insurance for participants

Vadodara, Oct 2 (IANS) As Gujarat gears up to celebrate the Navratri festival from October 3-12, six leading organisers in Vadodara have secured insurance coverage worth Rs 30.18 crore for over three lakh garba players.

Vadodara’s renowned garba events are known for their grandeur and disciplined circular formations. This year the city is set to welcome over three lakh participants and the major organisers are taking unprecedented precautions.

The insurance, reportedly Rs 7 crore more than last year, is aimed at providing security and safety to the massive crowds expected during the festival.

Among the key venues, the garba held at Vadodara’s iconic palace has also taken additional measures to ensure participants' safety. Due to the potential presence of snakes and other reptiles on the palace grounds, organisers have arranged for a dedicated rescue team. Furthermore, first aid facilities, prepared explicitly for snake bite cases, will be stationed at the venue throughout the festival.

The breakdown of the insurance coverage includes United Way Garba at Rs 14 crore, Vadodara Navratri Festival at Rs 5.68 crore, Vadodara Vibrant Navratri at Rs 4 crore, Shree Samast Patidar Samaj at Rs 1.50 crore, Shree Navshakti Garba at Rs 2 crore, and Karelibaug Sports Garba at Rs 3 crore.

The United Way of Baroda Garba, commonly called "United Garba", is one of Gujarat's most iconic Garba events worldwide. United Garba earned a world record for the largest number of the garba dancers at a single venue in 2022, making it a symbol of cultural unity. Its strong focus on charity sets the United Garba apart from other events. Organised by United Way of Baroda, a non-profit organisation, the funds raised from the event are used for community welfare projects such as education, healthcare, and women empowerment.

Meanwhile, as garba organisers across Gujarat worry about rain disrupting Navratri, Vadodara Navratri Festival (VNF)-CREDAI has introduced an innovative solution. The organisers have drilled 24 percolation wells around Navlakhi Ground to prevent water accumulation.

Rainwater flows into these wells, ensuring quick drainage while recharging the underground water table. "This method keeps the venue dry and benefits groundwater levels," said the Art and Culture Foundation Vadodara trustee. The wells, dug last week and safely covered, drained rainwater in an hour during recent showers, preventing waterlogging at the venue.

