PM Modi's initiative turned Gandhiji’s dream of clean India into reality: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary initiative has transformed Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean and self-reliant India into reality.

Kumaraswamy visited the Center for Excellence at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) located in the HMT Campus in Bengaluru this morning. There, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and later participated in the Swachh Bharat Divas event.

Kumaraswamy held the broom used by 'pourkarmikas (civic workers)' and cleaned the premises with HMT Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Kohli, other senior officials, and scientists from the Center for Excellence.

The Union Minister also planted a tree sapling and distributed certificates to pourakarmikas for participating in the programme. He also interacted with them and posed for photographs.

Kumaraswamy inspected and travelled on a state-of-the-art all-terrain vehicle designed for use in difficult terrains at the HMT Art Park in Bengaluru.

Taking to social media X, Kumaraswamy stated, “As we celebrate 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission on Swachh Bharat Diwas, we are reminded of the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary initiative has transformed Gandhi Ji’s dream of a clean and self-reliant India into reality. This nationwide movement for cleanliness has united millions in the mission for a Swachh, Sundar, and Samarth Bharat."

"In the past decade, millions of toilets have been constructed, open defecation has drastically reduced, and sanitation standards have improved, empowering communities and fostering dignity," Kumaraswamy stated.

"This mission is about more than just cleanliness -- it’s about changing mindsets, promoting hygiene, and building a sustainable future for all, Kumaraswamy said, adding, "On this special day, let’s honour the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and continue to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s path toward a cleaner, greener, and more resilient India. Together, we can achieve a Swachh Bharat for generations to come."

