Haryana State Women Commission chief visits 'One Stop Centre' in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 28 (IANS) Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia, on Monday, visited and reviewed the facilities being provided at the One Stop Centre, located at Civil Lines, to provide immediate shelter to harassed women here.

During her visit, Bhatia checked the online complaint system and complaint register and personally spoke to many complainants over the phone to take their feedback on the support and follow-up received from the Centre.

One Stop Centres are intended to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace.

One Stop Centre administrator Pinky Malik and District Project Officer Mukesh from the State Women and Child Development Department were also present.

After reviewing all the facilities being provided to women at the One Stop Centre, Bhatia said that it is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream that all the One Stop Centres in the country should be made available.

She is visiting all the One Stop Centres in Haryana and reviewing the services and facilities being provided there.

She said that our effort is that whatever cases are coming to the One Stop Centre should not be kept pending for more than four months.

"In this context, meetings are being held with the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts and top officials of the police department so that the complaints can be speeded up towards redressal," she added.

Bhatia said that some new forms and additions have been made by the National Commission for Women.

All the One Stop Centres are being visited to implement them in all the 22 districts of Haryana.

The Commission Chairperson said that in this context, a meeting of the in-charges of all the 22 One Stop Centres, protection officers, and those officers of the Women and Child Development Department who have been posted with the One Stop Centre has been called in Faridabad on May 9.

In the meeting, discussions will be held in the direction of implementing all the new suggestions and facilities given by the Commission at the One Stop Centre.

She told the Centre Incharge to regularly inspect the facilities being provided at the One Stop Centre.

"If the women coming here face any problem, they should get it resolved immediately. A one stop centre has been set up in the district to provide immediate shelter to women who are harassed in any way. In such a situation, there should be no scope for negligence in any kind of services being provided here," she added.

