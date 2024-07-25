Telangana allocates Rs.3,000 crores for minorities, BJP calls it appeasement

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) The Congress-led government in Telangana has allocated Rs 3,000 crore in the state budget 2024-25 for the welfare of minorities.

This is the highest-ever allocation for minority welfare since Telangana state was created in 2014 but short of Rs 4,000 crore allocation promised by the Congress in Assembly elections.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government has taken measures for the welfare of minorities.

The previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had allocated Rs 2,196 crore in 2023-24 budget.

In the vote-on-account budget for 2024-25, which was presented in February, Rs 2,262 crores were earmarked for minority welfare.

"Protection of rights of minorities and their development will contribute to the all-round development of the state. Our Government is aware of this and has taken up measures for their welfare," Vikramarka said.

He said that the government is providing free coaching for civil services exams to minority students along with BC, SC & ST students.

The government is engaging experienced tutors for this purpose. The coaching is being given in the most effective and modern way.

These students would be given a stipend of Rs 2,500 if they are local and Rs 5,000 if they are non-locals, he said.

The Finance Minister also said that the government has sanctioned Rs 33 crore this year for Ramzan celebration and Rs 50 lakh for repair and maintenance of Ashoor Khanas.

He said that the government released Rs 2.4 crore for the meeting of Tabligi Jamat in January 2024 and Rs 4.43 crore for Haj pilgrims.

Meanwhile, BJP has termed the allocation for minority welfare an appeasement of minorities. Telangana BJP's spokesperson K. Krishna Sagar Rao said his party condemn this minority appeasement at a time when the state is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar also slammed the government for sanctioning Rs 33 crore for Ramzan celebrations.

"The government which has sanctioned Rs 33 crore for Ramzan celebrations says it has no new paisa for festivals of Hindus," he posted on X.

