Tejashwi Yadav leaves for Delhi to attend INDIA bloc meeting

Patna, Aug 7 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, left for Delhi on Thursday, stating that he will attend a crucial meeting of the INDIA bloc scheduled in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Tejashwi also mentioned that he would meet his sister (who resides in Delhi) on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

“A major meeting of the INDIA bloc is being held in Delhi today, and I will be participating in it. Also, since it’s Rakshabandhan and my sister lives in Delhi, I am going to meet her,” Tejashwi said.

While addressing the media, the RJD leader launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing the government’s silence on global developments that he said directly impact India.

“The President of America has increased tariffs by 50 per cent, yet PM Modi has remained silent. This is causing massive losses to the country,” he alleged.

Tejashwi Yadav also referred to repeated claims by the US President about his role in facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

“The US President has said 28 times that he helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, but Prime Minister Modi has not addressed it even once. These are the same people who will come to Bihar and claim to be ‘Vishwa Guru’. Understand from this how the country is being run,” he remarked.

Tejashwi Yadav also responded to recent reports that the Election Commission had issued a notice against him over alleged irregularities related to voter ID cards.

“We haven’t received any notice from the Election Commission. What we got is from the level of the sub-divisional officer, and we’re responding to that,” he clarified.

He questioned the basis of the complaint, asking: “Who issued the two EPIC numbers? The person who issued them is now asking us where they came from. The mistake is someone else’s, but we are being asked to answer.”

When asked about gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh -- who was recently released from jail and is planning to contest the upcoming elections on a JD-U ticket -- Tejashwi Yadav chose not to offer a direct comment.

“Do not ask me this question. Our spokesperson, Bantu Singh, will answer this,” he said.

