Airtel Faces Widespread Outage, Leaving Users Struggling with Connectivity

On the morning of December 26, Airtel, one of India’s largest telecom companies, caused frustration for thousands of users due to a major connectivity issue. According to Downdetector, complaints from users surged to over 1,900 by 10:25 AM, signaling a major outage in both broadband and mobile services.

Airtel customers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger, reporting problems such as no internet access, dropped calls, and complete blackouts. The disruption disrupted the daily routines of many people, with users unable to work, stream videos, or make important phone calls.

At this time, Airtel has not yet released an official statement to explain the cause of the outage.

This outage highlights the growing frustration with service disruptions and the need for timely responses from telecom providers.