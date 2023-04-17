Teachers scam: 2nd mobile phone of arrested Trinamool MLA recovered after 72-hr search

Kolkata, April 17 (IANS) After almost 72 hours of marathon search, the second mobile phone of Trinamool Congress legislator Jiban Krishna Saha, arrested in connection with the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam, was recovered from the pond adjacent to his residence.

On Friday night during the course of raid and search operations at his residence, Saha suddenly threw both his mobile phones in the pond adjacent to his house. The CBI officials had a tough time in tracking those mobile phones and had to pump out the entire water from the pond to track those mobile phones.

Although one of the two mobile phones was recovered earlier, the second mobile was finally recovered at around 1.15 p.m. on Monday. Surprisingly and fortunately for the CBI sleuths, the second mobile was recovered in almost intact condition. The CBI sleuths believe that these two mobile phones are goldmines of information and probably that is why the arrested MLA tried to dispose of them by throwing them in the pond.

Meanwhile, the arrested MLA's father Bishwanath Saha has told media persons that he is not surprised by the arrest of his son.

"I am not pained over his arrest. He is a worthless son. He had insulted me again and again. He had tortured me and cheated me. Probably, he had got the punishment for that. I do not know how he ultimately became a legislator. I have absolutely no connection with him and I do want to keep any connection in future also," the father said.

