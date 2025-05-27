TDP is a brand, trendsetter, says Chandrababu Naidu

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), May 27 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a brand and a trendsetter in welfare, reforms and development, its national President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

With positive politics, the TDP is the only party to bring values into politics, he said in his inaugural address at the TDP’s Mahanadu or annual conclave here.

Naidu asserted that no other political party in the country faced so many challenges as the TDP faced in its journey of 43 years.

Setting the tone for the deliberations over the next three days, he said that this Mahanadu will create history by giving direction to the party.

Addressing the first Mahanadu after the TDP-led NDA came to power in the state in June last year, Naidu said that the party’s victory in the 2024 polls was unprecedented. With a 93 per cent strike rate, the party achieved a great victory, he said, attributing this victory to the hard work of the party workers. Stating that the TDP formed an alliance with the Jana Sena and the BJP, the TDP chief emphasised the need for the three parties to work together and win together.

He noted that the TDP is organising Mahanadu for the first time in Kadapa. He pointed out that the party won 7 out of 10 Assembly seats in united Kadapa district and called up on the party cadre to work hard to make a clean sweep in the next elections.

Naidu took a dig at those who had predicted an end to the TDP. "Those who said that TDP is finished themselves have finished," he said.

Lashing out at the YSR Congress Party, the TDP chief said the previous government turned governance into politics of murder and vendetta. He alleged that the YSRCP’s destructive rule destroyed the state. "The TDP cadres who questioned the government were killed. They were hunted and targeted. False cases were booked against them, but they kept the party flag high," he said.

Naidu, who turned 75 recently, claimed that the credit for bringing values into politics in India goes to the TDP. “When in opposition, we fought against corruption, and when ruling, we delivered corruption-free governance. We protected the assets and rights of people," he said.

He remarked that every party in Telugu states has students who study at a TDP-set-up university. "TDP’s history can’t be wiped off. The party has made a mark for itself in the country with its policies and ideologies," he said.

Naidu, who became Chief Minister for a fourth term, called the TDP a brand. “We turned unemployed into IT employees. TDP is the first party to give power to the backward and weaker sections. The TDP empowered BCs (backward classes). The TDP is a brand. We do politics with ethics and honesty," he said.

He reiterated that corruption can be checked in the country with the scrapping of high value currency notes. He said that with the use of digital currency, there is no need for currency notes of high denomination.

The Chief Minister claimed that every TDP worker can feel proud of the governance being provided in the state. He said implementing all poll promises was his responsibility. He vowed to implement the 'Super Six' schemes.

Naidu announced the government would provide free bus facilities to women in APSRTC buses from August 15.

He said that farmers will be provided financial help under Annadata Sukhibhava in three instalments in a year. The government will give Rs 20,000 each to beneficiary farmers annually. This includes Rs 6,000 given by the Centre.

