Tamil Nadu: Orange alert for 11 districts from Oct 12 to 15

Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for 11 districts in Tamil Nadu from October 12-15.

The districts, where the orange alert was issued, were Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi.

A low-pressure area between Lakshadweep and adjoining areas of the Arabian Sea was likely to move and intensify into a depression, the weather office said in a statement.

It has predicted heavy rainfall for Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, the ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchi, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Theni and Dindigul areas of Tamil Nadu.

The RMC has predicted that other districts will receive light to moderate rain, accompanied by thundershowers, from October 12-15.

The weather department has forecasted squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km per hour and even reaching 55 km per hour in the coming days.

Fishermen in south Tamil Nadu, the Camorin area and the Gulf of Mannar area were advised not to venture into the sea till next week.

Typically, the Northeast monsoon begins around October 20. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said monsoon can set in nine days before or after this date.

However, the weather department mentioned that there will likely be a rainfall deficit in the southern districts compared to the northern ones.

However, the state's central regions are expected to receive abundant rain.

Moreover, the IMD has predicted that the southern peninsular region, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, would experience above-normal rainfall during the Northeast monsoon.

The IMD has predicted enhanced rainfall in Tamil Nadu during the last two weeks of October.

According to the weather department, Tamil Nadu typically receives an average of 44 cm of rainfall during the Northeast monsoon, which extends from October to the end of December.

The IMD also mentioned the possible impact of La Nina, a weather phenomenon that could result in normal or surplus rainfall in the state.

It also noted that changing weather dynamics and factors such as global warming influenced rainfall patterns during the Southwest and Northeast monsoons.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government was preparing for the monsoon. The disaster management authorities have been working closely with district administrations and other departments, including health, police, and fire and rescue services, to plan for potential inundation and flooding due to heavy rain.

Local authorities have been instructed to clean stormwater drains and carry out basic road repairs, including covering pits, to prevent water stagnation and clogging.

