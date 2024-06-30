T20 World Cup: ‘Special for me after my six months', Pandya after delivering title-winning over against SA

Barbados, June 30 (IANS) India has officially ended their 11-year drought at ICC tournaments with a victory over South Africa by seven runs in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval.

There are not many people who will be as relieved as Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder has been under the microscope ever since his move from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians and has been subjected to a lot of hate and criticism.

Although he could not show his prowess with the bat, Pandya was called upon at the most difficult of times. India needed to defend 16 runs off the final over and the 30-years-old managed to remove the all-important wicket of David Miller giving India the upper hand. He ended up removing Rabada later that over and sealed the seven-run victory for the side.

"It's very emotional, something was not clicking, but this was something the whole nation wanted. Special for me after my six months, I haven't spoken a word, things have been unfair, but I knew there'd be a time I could shine. An opportunity like this makes it all the more special. We always believed, stayed calm, let the pressure come to them. Last over, I knew I had to execute my plans. All of a sudden my run-up speed increases. I have been in this situation, I enjoy the pressure situation," said Hardik Pandya after the match.

The emotions were on show as the team burst into tears following the final ball and the importance of the victory was clearly visible on Pandya’s face. He has answered the haters in the most beautiful way possible and cemented his legacy in Indian cricket.

