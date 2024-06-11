T20 World Cup: 'Not a good call...', Hridoy criticises umpiring in Bangladesh's loss to SA

New York, June 11 (IANS) Bangladesh's batter Towhid Hridoy criticised the umpiring standards during their 4-run loss to South Africa, citing a controversial call in the 17th over of their run chase at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

In the 17th over of Bangladesh's run chase, a ball from Ottneil Baartman hit Mahmudullah's pad and went for four. South Africa appealed for LBW which was initially upheld but overturned on review.

Since the on-field umpire declared it out, the ball was deemed dead. The call denied Bangladesh the four runs and ultimately they lost the game by the same margin.

"To be honest that was not a good call for us in such a tight match. In my point of view, the umpire gave that out but it was pretty hard on us. Those four runs could have changed the match scenario," Hridoy told reporters following the game.

"The laws are not in my hands. In that time those four runs were really important. Umpires can make a call and they are human too and can make

mistakes. They also didn't give wides which were wides on a few occasions.

Five balls after the controversial call, Hridoy who scored 37 off 34, was given out LBW on a delivery from Kagiso Rabada, despite replays showing the ball was only clipping the leg stump.

The 23-year-old batter admitted that the umpiring standards could have been better in such a close game, especially when they were chasing a small target.

"In this kind of a venue where low-scoring matches are taking place, one or two runs are a big thing. I think those four runs or two wides are close calls and I was given out on umpire's call and there are room for improvements,"

"Actually we were very much confident with that score and from that position I should have finished the match. It is difficult for new batter to go and adjust to the conditions. In that position I should have finished the match," he added.

South Africa successfully defended the lowest total of 113/6 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history to all but seal their qualification for the Super 8 stage with a nail-biting win over Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.