From swimming in lakes to cycling on hills: Saiyami preps for triathlon in Nashik

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress and athlete Saiyami Kher is in Nashik, where she has started training for her upcoming Ironman Triathlon. She says she has been putting in over four hours a day, and it’s been intense but also worth it.

Speaking about her return to her hometown Nashik, Saiyami shared: "I have been shooting a new South film that’s yet to be announced and was on cricbuzz for the IPL, I needed a break..not to rest, but to go all in on my Ironman prep.”

This marks her second consecutive year participating in the international challenge

She added: “My next Ironman 70.3, the European Championship in Sweden is less than 2 months away, I knew this race was going to be way tougher than my last one. The elevation, the course.. it’s a different beast.”

Coming to Nashik has been an eye-opener for Saiyami.

Said the actress: “Swimming in the lake, cycling on those hills, running long, it’s shown me just how much harder I need to train. I’ve been putting in 4+ hours a day, and it’s been intense but so worth it. I wanted to do another half Ironman before dreaming of the full one. Keeping my fingers crossed."

On the acting front, she was last seen in Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra in lead roles alongside Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Jaat follows a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology brings him face-to-face with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss, resulting in a battle between the two.

Saiyami made her debut with the 2015 Telugu film Rey and appeared in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Punjabi folklore Mirza Sahiban based Hindi film Mirzya opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor in the following year.

In 2020, she appeared in Mayank Sharma's web series Breathe alongside Abhishek Bachchan. In 2021, she starred alongside Nagarjuna in the action film Wild Dog as an NIA Agent. In 2023, Sayami featured in R Balki's Ghoomer.

