Sunny Deol wishes his son Karan with a heartfelt post, calls him his ‘pride’

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol took to social media to wish his son Karan Deol on his birthday.

On Wednesday, the doting father posted a heartfelt video showing the father-son’s candid moments. The video captured several heartwarming and joyful moments shared by the Deol family during vacations and other cherished occasions.

The clip opens with Sunny Deol relaxing on a rooftop, surrounded by breathtaking snowy mountains and clouds. The actor playfully says, “Hi, we’re father and son here, sitting on the rooftop trying to catch these clouds.” The clip transitions into a series of heartwarming snapshots, showcasing the special bond between Sunny and his son, Karan. Some moments also include his younger son, Rajveer Deol, and Dharmendra.

In one of the clips, the 'Hero' actor is seen motivating his son with heartfelt words, saying, "This is what it is. Nothing to worry about. Just do it. Okay, love you," before planting a tender kiss on Karan’s head. The post concludes with a video of Karan successfully completing the task in the mountains, cheered on by Sunny, who enthusiastically exclaims, "That was good… Wow, Rocky!”

Sharing this endearing video, Sunny wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday My Rocky! You are my pride and my heart.”

Karan Deol stepped into acting in 2019 with his debut film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”, co-starring Sahher Bambba, and directed by his father, Sunny Deol.

Reports suggest that Karan’s next project will be "Apne 2", featuring a powerhouse cast that includes his father Sunny Deol, grandfather Dharmendra, and uncle Bobby Deol.

On the other hand, Sunny is currently busy shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi’s movie "Lahore 1947" alongside Preity Zinta. He also has an upcoming war drama “Border 2” in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.