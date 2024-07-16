Sumit Nagal secures victory over Elias Ymer at Nordea Open

Bastad (Sweden), July 16 (IANS) India's top singles tennis player, Sumit Nagal defeated Sweden's Elias Ymer in the first round of the Nordea Open on Tuesday with scoreline of 6-4, 6-3.

Prior to this ATP 250 event, Nagal had lost to Ymer at the Split Open in Croatia last year and at Lyon in France in 2019. However, this time, Nagal extended his recent good form to overcome the Swedish wildcard player, who has had considerable success in various Indian tournaments.

Nagal, currently ranked 68th in the ATP singles chart, showcased his resilience and tactical acumen to secure the win. His next challenge will be against the world number 36, Mariano Navone from Argentina, promising an exciting match-up in the second round.

