Sub-jr Men, Women West Zone Hockey: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra reach men's final

Surat, July 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra registered victories in the semifinals in the men's category and made it to the final while Chhattisgarh, M.P, and Gujarat won their respective matches in the women’s category in the 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Men & Women West Zone Championship 2024 here on Monday.

In the match played at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground, Madhya Pradesh outplayed Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 15-0 in semifinal 1. For Madhya Pradesh, Karan Gautam (4’, 29’, 30’, 40’, 51’), Patel Ashwani (6’), Aashir Aadil Khan (8’, 21’, 43’, 48’, 54’), Meezan Ur Rehman (31’, 36’), Azad Sultani (42’), and Morya Rishi Shukla (54’) were the goal-scorers.

In the second semifinal in the men’s category, Maharashtra edged out Chhattisgarh 2-2 (3-2) in the shootout. Aadrsh Raj Singh (6’) and Om Kumar Yadav (57’) netted a goal each in the regular time for Chhattisgarh, while for Maharashtra, Rehan Shafi Khan (34’, 58’) scored two goals. In the shootout, Mitansh Paresh Rane, Rehan Shafi Khan, and Suraj Dipak Shukla converted their chances for Maharashtra, while for Chhattisgarh, only Manikpuri Lavi and Aadrsh Raj Singh were able to make full use of their chances.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Hockey overcame Hockey Maharashtra 6-2 in the first match of the day in the Women’s category.

The goal-scorers for Chhattisgarh were Madhu Sidar (7’, 11’, 37’, 44’), Naina (9’), and Damini Khusro (19’). For Hockey Maharashtra, Captain Anvi Rawat (28’) and Yashasvi Prakash Kubde (28’) scored a goal each.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh outclassed Hockey Rajasthan 19-0. For Madhya Pradesh, captain Tanvi (1’, 18’) opened the scoring, following which Nammi Geethasri (12’, 37’), Ekta Jhakodiya (19’), Aqsa Khan (22’, 46’), Sajeda Begum (25’), Manpreet Kaur (26’, 44’, 55’, 56’), Shivani Barasiya (28’, 48’, 60’), Priyanshi Kshetre (29’), Bhabar Keshar (40’), Vaishali Rathore (42’), and Alvina Bee (43’).

In the last match of the day in the women’s category, hosts Gujarat defeated Goans Hockey 9-0. Bhavnaba Jadeja (3’, 58’), Krisha Gheewala (13’, 58’), Astha Timpley (37’, 51’), Captain Komal Ghadge (40’), Krishnaben Patel (42’), and Nirmohi Joshi (60’).

