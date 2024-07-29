Sangharshana Set for August 9 Theatrical Release

Mahindra Pictures is thrilled to announce the release of its Production Number 1 film, "Sangharshana," directed by Chinna Venkatesh and produced by Valluri Srinivasa Rao. The movie, which will be released in both Telugu and Tamil, has completed filming and post-production and is set for a grand theatrical release on August 9.

"Sangharshana" is a suspense thriller that also incorporates elements of love and family drama. The film stars Chaitanya Pasupuleti and Rasheed Bhanu in the lead roles, with Sudhakar and KV Prasad handling the cinematography.

Distributed by Parthu Reddy through One Media, the film features a musical score by Adithya Sri Ram. The film unit promises an engaging experience for all audiences. Producer Valluri Srinivasa Rao expressed his excitement about presenting a film that will resonate with viewers, emphasizing the joy of releasing a movie that is sure to be well-received.