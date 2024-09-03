Stimac sends best wishes to Marquez, Team India for Intercontinental Cup

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Indian football will embark on the Manolo Marquez era on Tuesday as the side faces Mauritius in what will be the country’s first game since the appointment of the Spaniard as the head coach.

Following Igor Stimac’s ugly break up with the All India Football Federation, the Croatian has kept his differences with the governing body aside and wished Manolo the best of luck for his new journey.

"Wishing Manolo and Blue Tigers best of luck for tonight. I know there has barely been any preparation time but excited to see the boys back on the pitch and I’m sure Manolo has studied the opponent well to come up with a plan for them. Make our country proud, Jai Hind," Stimac posted on X.

After a heartbreaking exit in the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in June, which saw Stimac’s five year reign coming to an end, it's time to start from scratch for India under newly-appointed head coach Manolo.

The long term target is, of course, qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which is set to begin in March 2025. Marquez has stressed on the importance of obtaining good results in the upcoming three FIFA International Match Windows so as to keep India's place in Pot 1 ahead of December's draw.

Their opponents, Syria and Mauritius, are no strangers to Indian soil. Syria last traveled to India for the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, finishing in third place. They also took part in the last three editions of the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009 and 2012, finishing runners-up to India in the first two.

Mauritius journeyed to India for the 2017 Tri-Nation Series, where they lost 1-2 to the hosts and drew 1-1 with Saint Kitts and Nevis to end up in last place.

