Stairs of Mumbai’s Banganga Tank linked to Lord Ram damaged during desilting works; probe ordered

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Several stone steps around the historic Banganga Tank at Malabar Hill were damaged while undertaking desilting works for the monsoon season, sparking outrage, here on Tuesday.

The Banganga Tank, estimated to be over eight centuries old, finds mention in the ancient texts of Ramayana and Skanda Purana. It has rich religious and cultural significance associated with Lord Ram.

Following an uproar, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated repairs to the old site.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and ex-minister Aditya Thackeray, meanwhile, slammed the BMC’s contractor for the 'lapses', as he sought his immediate arrest.

“Is this a kind of revenge by the BJP for every (Lok Sabha) seat lost by them? It is unfortunate that the Banganga Tank has been damaged by the regime and its contractors,” said Thackeray.

Ruling Shiv Sena MP Milind M. Deora also expressed his concerns and said that the civic body has been plundered like an ATM for almost three decades and the BMC’s misgovernance will not be tolerated.

BJP Minister and local MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha also said that the steps leading to the Banganga Tank were damaged by a bulldozer during the cleaning works.

He assured that the government is committed to preserving and conserving Mumbai’s historical heritage, and the Banganga Tank site would be restored to its former glory within 72 hours.

Lodha said he has spoken with Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Vivek Phansalkar, to direct the cops to file an FIR against the contractor responsible, while the BMC has been ordered to blacklist him.

The civic body has also been asked to set up a committee, investigate the entire incident, and submit its report in five days, the minister said.

According to legend, during his 14-year exile, when Lord Rama was in the region to search for his kidnapped wife Sita, he asked his brother to fetch some water.

Lord Lakshman immediately shot an arrow into the ground, and a tributary of the holy River Ganga - over 1,600 km away from here - sprang out. Hence, the place derived its name from ‘Baan’ (arrow) and ‘Ganga’ (River) - as Banganga.

