Sri Lanka to close all schools in preparation for upcoming presidential election

Colombo, Sep 19 (IANS) Sri Lanka's Education Ministry on Thursday announced the closure of all schools on Friday, the day before the presidential election, following a request by the Election Commission.

The schools will reopen on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the ministry.

The ministry added that many schools will be used as polling centres on Saturday, and these schools must be handed over to local government officials after school hours on Thursday.

All education directors and principals have been instructed to provide necessary tables, chairs and hall facilities for election officers' activities, the ministry said.

The 2024 presidential election will take place on Saturday with over 17 million voters across the country to elect Sri Lanka's next President.

Preparation for the establishment of counting centres will commence following the Grade 5 scholarship exam, with schools being set up on September 19 and 20.

The ministry will provide holidays to affected schools as necessary.

