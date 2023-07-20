Watch: ICC Unveils ODI World Cup Promo, SRK Steals the Thunder 

As the 2023 Cricket World Cup fever rises, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the official promo on all social media platforms on Thursday.

The mesmerising promo of the marquee event is breaking the internet as the Bollywood Badshah features in the video. The Pathan actor has done the narration for the 2-minute long video. King Khan, who also owns Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise, can be seen in the promo carrying the prestigious World Cup trophy saying these words, “For everything ever dreamt for, pushed for, lived for, it takes, one day.”

“The difference between making history and being history: one day. Jerseys will be worn, and chests will swell with pride, on that one day. Passion will triumph logic, and memories will be etched, on that one day. Fears will be conquered, and odds will be braved, on that one day. From the highs of joy, to the lows of anguish, it will all be embraced, on that one day,” narrates Shah Rukh Khan in the official promo.

The promo also features Eoin Morgan, Jonty Rhodes, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Jemimah Rodrigues and Muttiah Muralitharan.

History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆 All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023

Also Read: Indian men's football team rises to 99 in FIFA rankings

