Indian Star Batsman Is Set To Miss World Test Championship Final Match

Shreyas Iyer was recently ruled out of the ODI series against Australia owing to a back issue, and the 28-year-old is now expected to be sidelined for four to five months.

As a result of his injury, Iyer may miss the next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as well as the World Test Championship final, which is set to take place on June 7, 2023 at The Oval. In the IPL, Iyer captains the Kolkata Knight Riders, and the team will be anxious to find a substitute skipper in his absence.

Because of the injury, Iyer was forced to withdraw from the fourth Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that the scans did not seem promising for Iyer. Iyer's preparations for the 2022-2023 season appear to have been derailed by the reoccurring ailment, and the top batter will want to return as soon as possible.

According to the Times of India, Iyer will have back surgery and would most likely miss the IPL and the WTC finals.

Shreyas Iyer's absence would be a major loss for the Kolkata Knight Riders, as the 28-year-old is a vital member of the team, and the franchise will be anxious for his leadership in the next season.