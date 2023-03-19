IND Vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav Trolled After Consecutive Golden Ducks
In the second ODI between India and Australia at the Dr. Y.S Rajashekara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam, Suryakumar Yadav aimed to get back into the swing of things following his first ODI duck in Mumbai. However, he got caught by a blistering in-swinger from Mitchell Starc, the 32-year-old was quickly on his way back to the pavilion. He was out for a second golden duck in a row, lowering his ODI batting average by three points.
Sanju Samson watching Suryakumar Yadav getting another 0.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/r3BTHJdIUN
— Pratik Singh (@officialpratiks) March 19, 2023
People compare this flat track 360° Suryakumar Yadav with AB devilliers lmao,
he isn't close to AB in a single format leave 3 formats. pic.twitter.com/LSdryNKOPL
— Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 19, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav in his last 11 ODI innings:
14
31
4
6
34*
4
8
9
13
16
0
0
No minnows no party for Hongurya Most overrated batsman Currently. pic.twitter.com/4m52l0fCRV
— S H A H I D. (@Irfy_Pathan56) March 19, 2023
Power of #SuryakumarYadav 🥳#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/HMPGikp4xy
— व𝐬𝐮ली 🇮🇳 (@Vasooli_4) March 19, 2023