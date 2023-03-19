IND Vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav Trolled After Consecutive Golden Ducks

Mar 19, 2023, 14:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

In the second ODI between India and Australia at the Dr. Y.S Rajashekara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam, Suryakumar Yadav aimed to get back into the swing of things following his first ODI duck in Mumbai. However, he got caught by a blistering in-swinger from Mitchell Starc, the 32-year-old was quickly on his way back to the pavilion. He was out for a second golden duck in a row, lowering his ODI batting average by three points.


Read More:

Tags: 
IND Vs AUS
Suryakumar Yadav
Sports News
Advertisement
Back to Top