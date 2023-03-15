IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Vizag Match Tickets Sold Out

IND vs AUS ODI Series: Following the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia will play a three-match ODI series starting on March 17. The second ODI match will be played on March 19 at Vizag at YSR VCA CDCA stadium.

The tickets for the second ODI match were released on March 10 on Paytm. Around 70% of tickets were made available on Paytm, and the remaining 30% were made available to local fans at the YSR Stadium B Ground, Municipal Stadium, and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium centers. The tickets for the second ODI match were sold out like hotcakes.

Those who purchased their tickets online can pick up their actual tickets on March 17 at YSR Stadium B Ground. According to reports, over 27,000 fans are expected to attend the game. After three years, Vizag is hosting the ODI series. The last ODI match played at Vizag was between India and the West Indies.

Also Read: IND vs AUS ODI: This Player Likely To Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer