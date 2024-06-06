Hardik Pandya and Natasa End Rumours With Picture!

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have recently been in the news due to reports about their potential divorce. Rumors about tension in their marriage have been circulating. Recently, Natasa caught everyone's attention by restoring all her wedding pictures on Instagram and sharing a story that hints at harmony in their relationship. She posted a picture of her pet dog wearing a pink tee and wrote "Baby Rover Pand(Y)a" on it, subtly suggesting that she is still a Pandya.

Natasa and Hardik's wedding was a grand ceremony held in Jaipur, with their registered marriage taking place on May 31, 2020, and the celebration on February 14, 2023.

As for their professional lives, Hardik Pandya is currently playing for India at the T20 World Cup and was also appointed captain of the Mumbai Indians in the recent Indian Premier League season, although he faced criticism for his performance. Natasa Stankovic, on the other hand, doesn't have any announced projects and seems to be focused on spending quality time with their son.